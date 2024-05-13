Is there a cut at 2024 PGA Championship? Rules and more explored

The PGA Championship has been around for more than 100 years, and has been considered a major tournament ever since the term was coined. Although it has not always followed the same format, the most general current rules have been in place since the 1950s.

Currently, the PGA Championship is played according to the classic stroke play format, with four rounds of 18 holes each, from Thursday to Sunday. After 36 holes, i.e., the second round, a cut is made that exceeds approximately half of the field.

This format has been in force since 1958 when the event changed from match play to stroke play. At present, the field is composed of 156 players, so that, generally, the cut is surpassed by between 70 and 80 golfers.

As this is an event that is played every year in different locations, it is not possible to speak of an average cut line, since it depends a lot on the course and weather conditions.

The 2024 PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 16 to 19. The field is made up of the best players in the world today, such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm among others.

Also present will be several legends of the sport such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and John Daly, as well as young stars such as Ludvig Aberg and Joaquin Niemann.

A look at the history of the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship was first played in 1916 and match play format was in place until 1957. At that time, the tournament had a qualifying stage, with similarities to the current process before the US Open.

In this first stage, several players gave prestige to the event, with a special mention to the legend Walter Hagen, who won the tournament five times, four of them consecutively (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927). Other multi-winners in the match play format were Gene Sarazen (1922, 1923, 1933), Byron Nelson (1940, 1945), and Sam Snead (1942, 1949, 1951) among others.

None of the champions of the match play era were able to repeat their triumph after 1958, although many continued to have good performances.

After the transition to the stroke play format, new legends emerged, headed by Jack Nicklaus, who equaled the record of titles achieved by Walter Hagen, although more spaced in time (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980).

The list of post-1958 multi-winners includes Gary Player (1962, 1972), Lee Trevino (1974, 1984), Nick Price (1992, 1994), Tiger Woods (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007), Justin Thomas (2017, 2022) and Brooks Koepka (2018, 2019, 2023).

In the new stage, only Woods and Koepka have managed to win in consecutive years and only the Big Cat has managed to do it twice. In the match play stage, Jim Barnes, Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Leo Diegel, and Deny Shute won in consecutive editions, but only Hagen was able to do it more than once.