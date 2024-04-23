Neal Shipley shared the Augusta National with Tiger Woods in the final round of the 2024 Masters. Shipley was awarded with the Silver Cup to commomerate his low-amateur honours while Woods celebrated his 100th round at the golf course.

During an interview with Fore Play Podcast, Shipley was asked about his "nervousness" about meeting and playing with golf legend Tiger Woods. Shipley replied:

"I was a little bit nervous but I got to say it's more excited than anything else. Because it's like a kid on Christmas morning. As I really psyched and pumped to get there. Obviously going up to shake his hand and meet him for the first time there's some nerves there. It's like well better not like you know screw this up somehow and one leave a good first impression. But that super enjoyable. [1:10:58]

"First tee shot was with all those people it's crazy I mean I wish they had an aerial camera of us walking to the tee. At least I haven't seen a view of it. But I mean it was absolute shit show. Like the amount of people just up near the team putting green went off, it was unbelievable."

Neal Shipley played four strokes better than Tiger Woods.

Fans were surprised by the pairing's demeanour on the course. Woods has been known to play with a straight face and no interactions with his competitors. However, the fourth round of the 2024 Masters saw Woods engaging in casual conversation and cracking jokes with Shipley multiple times throughout the round.

Shipley said in an interview with the PGA Tour:

"Today being out there with Tiger, we were chatting. We talked a lot about just golf, Charlie and just normal things. He's such a normal guy and really cool."

Neal Shipley on Tiger Woods note allegations

Reports emerged of a note exchange between Neal Shipley and Tiger Woods on the eighth hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters. When asked about it during a press conference, the amateur denied any exchange.

When the reporter questioned him again and claimed to have witnessed the exchange, Shipley denied the allegation again.

Fans on social media speculated that Shipley might have denied the exchange due to August rules forbidding any exchange of notes and that they saw the exchange happen. Speculations emerged after Shipley was seen looking at an official in silence before answering a reporter's question about the note.

Neal Shipley addressed the topic on the Fore Play Podcast. He said:

"It just didn't happen...We weren't even like in the same zip-code [on the 8th hole]. At no point would we have been close enough for him to hand me something."

