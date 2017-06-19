It bites right now - Harman laments missed opportunity at U.S. Open

Brian Harman bemoaned the outcome of the U.S. Open following his 72 holes but he paid tribute to countryman Brooks Koepka.

Brian Harman bemoaned his missed opportunity at a maiden major championship after finishing runner-up to Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open.

Overnight leader Harman was unable to maintain his charge at Erin Hills as fellow American Koepka broke through for his first major title via a four-stroke victory on Sunday.

Harman teed off with a one-shot lead heading into the final round in Wisconsin but the two-time PGA Tour champion had to be content with a share of second alongside Hideki Matsuyama (66) following his even-par 72, which included three bogeys and as many birdies.

The 30-year-old bemoaned the outcome following his 72 holes but he paid tribute to countryman Koepka, who claimed a record-equalling score to par of 16 under.

"It bites a little bit right now. But Brooks played so well," Harman told reporters.

"The conditions were so tough. Was five-under the round of the day, him and Hideki, I guess? So next to last group and you shoot the lowest round of the day, that's tough, that's tough.

"I had a couple get away from me [on Saturday]. I was playing so good and just missed a couple putts. Had a couple get away from me today, but at the same time, I can't take anything away from how well he played.

"I've been in lots of golf tournaments. I've been in the hunt in a lot of golf tournaments. So this didn't feel horribly different than those.

"I felt that I had a good game plan. I just wish I was able to put a little more pressure on the course. I just didn't drive it as well today as I wanted to, so that would be something I'd work on going forward."

Harman had never made the cut previously at the U.S. Open, but his tied for second was no consolation afterwards.

"I don't believe in moral victories. I had an opportunity today and I didn't get it done. But at the same time, I don't feel as though I lost a golf tournament," he said.

"I think Brooks went out and won the tournament. I'm just going to keep trying to do what I'm good at and keep doing what I know how to do and we'll see where that takes me."

As for world number four Matsuyama, the Japanese added: "I played really well. Came up a little bit short. No regrets, but I did play well. If I learned anything, you've got to put four good rounds together. I played two good rounds, but it wasn't enough."