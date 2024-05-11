Rose Zhang took the lead at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair. Zhang had a massive six stroke lead over World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Korda winning the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup would create history as Korda would become the first player in LPGA history to have six consecutive back to back wins. Zhang told the media after a rainy round two with damp conditions:

"It was definitely cold out there today. Very wet conditions. It was playing very long so there were a lot more hybrids, woods into greens. Wind also picked up. So I think overall my game plan was just to really commit to all the shots that I needed when I’m out there, and I was able to execute some, make some putts, and call it a round.”

Rose Zhang tied the tournament score record with her first round score of 63 9 under par and fired her career's lowest round score. Zhang fired a second round score of four under 68 to maintain her solo lead at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup with a score of 13 under 131 through 36 holes.

Nelly Korda shot an opening round score of 3 over par 69 and started the second round 10 strokes behind Zhang

Rose Zhang 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup Round 1 & 2 Recap

Rose Zang shot an opening round score of 9 under 63 on the par 72 at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey to tie the Cognizant Founders Cup's score record and set a personal career record. Zhang carded in a bogey free first round with nine birdies made.

Zhang hit 11 out of 14 fairways off the tee in the first round with an average driving distance of 256 yards. She hit 25 putts and hit 16 out of 18 greens in regulation and had no greenside bunker shots all round. Zhang's first round scorecard was:

HOLE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN TOT Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 72 Round 3 5 3 4 4 2 3 2 4 30 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 3 3 33 63 Status -1 -1 -2 -2 -2 -3 -4 -5 -6 - -6 -6 -7 -8 -8 -8 -8 -8 -9 - -9

The 20 year old shot a four under 68 score for the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Zhang hit 10 out of 14 fairways in the second round with her average distance falling from the first round at 235 yards. She had 27 putts and hit 13 out of 18 greens in regulation. Zhang had three greenside bunker shots all round and made two successful up and downs from the sand. Her second round scorecard is:

HOLE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN TOT Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 72 Round 4 4 3 4 3 3 3 3 5 32 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 68 Status -9 -10 -11 -11 -12 -12 -13 -13 -13 - -9 -9 -10 -10 -10 -10 -9 -9 -9 - -13