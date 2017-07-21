It didn't feel good at all - Garcia explains self-inflicted shoulder injury

Taking a swipe at a gorse bush was a painful mistake from Sergio Garcia, who said: "I didn't know if I was going to be able to finish."

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 19:10 IST

Sergio Garcia receives treatment after injuring his shoulder

Sergio Garcia admitted he was unsure he would be able to complete his second round at The Open after injuring his right shoulder in an act of frustration at Royal Birkdale.

Garcia was left wincing at the fourth on Friday when he lashed out with his club at a gorse bush that had inconvenienced him on his previous shot.

The Masters champion eagled the next hole and went on to complete an impressive 69 to sit two over at the halfway stage of the tournament, seven behind Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, who had yet to tee off.

Yet speaking to reporters following his round, Garcia said: "It didn't feel good - because I hit it [the gorse bush] backwards, it was a very weak position and it felt like the muscles on it [his shoulder] just went on top of each other. So it didn't feel good at all."

Asked whether the eagle on the fifth improved his mood, he added: "It definitely cheered me up a little bit, but at the same time I didn't know if I was going to be able to finish the round.

"I was still very concerned. It was still a bit of a question mark.

"It feels better [now] than it felt when I did it. Obviously I've taken pills to make it feel better and a little treatment. And it's warm at the moment.

"I want to see how it feels tonight, but I'm going to go to the physio truck and make sure I get some work on it, because it still feels a little bit sore around it. We'll see. Hopefully it will be fine."

Asked if the self-inflicted injury had made him feel silly, Garcia said: "No. Obviously I'm not happy about it because I almost screwed up my British Open. Fortunately for me, I didn't.

"It's not what you want to do, but sometimes you're out there, you're trying your hardest and when you can't do it, it gets a little frustrating."