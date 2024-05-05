“It must be difficult being so bitter”, “Good riddance to them all” - Golf fans react to Phil Mickelson’s remarks about LIV players’ access to Majors

Flushing It Golf recently took to X and talked about the ongoing LIV Golf and PGA Tour battle. @Flushingitgolf spoke about how the majority of the 2024 Volvo China Open with a $2.25 million purse qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club whereas none of the LIV Golf Singapore players qualified when the tournament was played for a $20 million purse.

LIV Golf's HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson replied to the statement saying:

"Maybe some LIV players won't be missed. But what if NONE of the LIV players played? Would they be missed? What about next year when more great players join? Or the following year? At some point they will care and will have to answer to sponsors and television. FAAFO."

Golf fans on X reacted to Mickelson's comments by saying:

"It's must be difficult being so bitter"

User @JBoatwater replied:

"No one would care. Good riddance to them all. Especially Phil."

Another fan with the username @jhatchlife said:

"As a fan, pro golf is exhausting these days."

"Phil is, as he often is, delusional"

"Phil can afford to do that at this point in his career. Other guys can't. Very selfish take. Like usual for Phil."

"They will all soon be forgotten. There's a 16 year old that made the cut at a PGA event this week. The pipeline will always be full"

Phil Mickelson's Golf career

Phil "Lefty" Mickelson turned professional in 1992 after playing at Arizona State University and winning three NCAA Championship individual titles, one team title and receiving All-American honors. As an amateur, he won the PGA Tour's 1991 Northern Telecom Open and became the only left-handed golfer to win the 1990 U.S. Amateur Open.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner made the move to LIV Golf in 2022 and became the captain of his team HyFlyers in 2023. Mickelson went on to sign Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Andy Ogletree into the team.

Ranked 157th on the Official World Golf Rankings, Mickelson played the 2024 Masters at Augusta National and finished tied for 43rd at 8 over par.

The World Golf Hall of Fame 2012 indictee ranks 34th on the LIV Golf Individual leaderboard with 34 points earned in seven events played in the 2024 season.