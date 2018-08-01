Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
It puts things in perspective - Day and Scott pay tribute to Lyle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    01 Aug 2018, 01:42 IST
JarrodLyle - Cropped
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle

Jason Day and Adam Scott were among those to pay tribute to Jarrod Lyle, who is to begin palliative care after losing his battle with leukaemia.

It was announced on Tuesday that Lyle, 36, would no longer continue active treatment following a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

Lyle, who formerly featured on the PGA Tour, twice fought off the disease in the past but, in a heartfelt message on his official Facebook page, the Australian's wife, Briony, confirmed the sad news about her husband's health.

"It's hard news to take and it is so unfortunate," said compatriot Day, who lost his father to cancer at a young age and recently saw his mother go through a cancer scare.

"It puts things in perspective. We are out here trying to compete but at the end of the day, there is life and family we need to be there for.

"We all love Jarrod. He's such a good bloke. It's not fair he's going through this. It is going to be tough going forward for his family, sadly no amount of wishing and wanting can change some things.

"But I am sure everyone in the golf community will continue to support them the best we can."

"I can't imagine being in that position; it's unthinkable," added former Masters champion Scott. "He is one of the best blokes there is.

"Given all the difficulties he's had since his late teens, he has lived the best life he could with the tough cards he has been dealt.

"He has done better than anyone would have. He was out on Tour for so long, playing such good golf while battling illness. He has been through it all.

"His positivity and general demeanour have been so good and so infectious on others; it's a good way to think of how I should live my life."

