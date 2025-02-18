"It’s so cringe";"Embarrassing": Fans react to Jon Rahm's shoeying after finishing 6th in Adelaide

Jon Rahm had a decent outing at the LIV Golf Adelaide last week, where he finished sixth in the event after carding -7. After the final round, Jon Rahm attended the music concert of Australian DJ Fisher at the Grange Golf Club and did the Australian tradition of shoey on stage. Fans are now reacting to this video on X.

Flushing It shared a video that was shared by followthefishtv on Instagram of Jon Rahm drinking from a shoe along with Paul Fisher, the Australian DJ. NUCLR reposted this video with the caption:

"#SHOEY — Jon Rahm was LIV-ing his best life in Adelaide this past weekend (Via: @flushingitgolf / @followthefishtv)"

Fans are reacting to this tweet and expressing their views, with one saying:

"It’s so cringe."

"Embarrassing," another fan wrote.

One fan shared his thoughts and said he doesn't see this on the PGA Tour.

"I will say, you don’t typically see this in the PGA Tour," a fan said.

However, the rest of the comments seemed to be not impressed by Jon Rahm's action.

"Imagine trading legacy for a shitty shoe beer," a user commented.

"Maybe this is my unpopular old man opinion but there has never been anything cool or fun about this stupid Australian tradition. It’s gross and wildly inconvenient and lame, no idea what they’re thinking down there," a fan tweeted.

"He went from wanting legacy and winning all the historical events to drinking out of a trainer. Strange times in golf... Strange times," another fan wrote.

Jon Rahm at the 2025 LIV Golf: Adelaide - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm registered his 14th consecutive top-10 finish on LIV Golf since his debut last year. Despite that, since there are no OWGR points on offer, he has slipped below 50 on the OWGR for the first time in his career. He is currently ranked 52nd and is expected to drop further in the rankings.

2025 LIV Golf Adelaide leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide.

1. Joaquin Niemann -13

-13 T2. Carlos Ortiz -10

-10 T2. Abraham Ancer -10

-10 4. David Puig -9

-9 5. Richard Bland -8

-8 6. Jon Rahm -7

-7 T7. Tom McKibbin -6

-6 T7. Harold Varner III -6

-6 T7. Anirban Lahiri -6

-6 T7. Brooks Koepka -6

-6 T7. Sam Horsfield -6

-6 T12. Adrian Meronk -5

-5 T12. Thomas Pieters -5

-5 T12. Cameron Tringale -5

-5 T12. Charl Schwartzel -5

-5 T12. Dean Burmester -5

-5 T12. Henrik Stenson -5

-5 T18. Sergio Garcia -4

-4 T18. Kevin Na -4

-4 T18. Bryson DeChambeau -4

-4 T21. Marc Leishman -3

-3 T21. Bubba Watson -3

-3 T23. Phil Mickelson -2

-2 T23. Charles Howell III -2

-2 T23. Brendan Steele -2

-2 T23. Peter Uihlein -2

-2 T23. Yubin Jang -2

-2 T23. Ben Campbell -2

-2 T23. Tyrrell Hatton -2

-2 30. Cameron Smith -1

-1 T31. Dustin Johnson E

E T31. Caleb Surratt E

E T31. Andy Ogletree E

E T31. Ian Poulter E

E T31. Paul Casey E

E T31. Lucas Herbert E

E T37. Graeme McDowell +2

+2 T37. Luis Masaveu +2

+2 T37. Louis Oosthuizen +2

+2 T37. Lee Westwood +2

+2 T37. Patrick Reed +2

+2 T37. Branden Grace +2

+2 T37. Danny Lee +2

+2 44. Matt Jones +3

+3 45. Sebastian Muñoz +4

+4 46. Mito Pereira +6

+6 T47. Chieh-Po Lee +7

+7 T47. Jason Kokrak +7

+7 49. Martin Kaymer +8

+8 50. Wade Ormsby +9

+9 T51. Anthony Kim +10

+10 T51. Talor Gooch +10

+10 53. Frederik Kjettrup +12

+12 54. Matthew Wolff +13

