“It's been a really cool week” - Tommy Fleetwood on his title win, thrilling finish with Rory Mcllroy at the 2024 Dubai Invitational 

Tommy Fleetwood kicked off the new year with a victory at the 2024 Dubai Invitational.

The English golfer registered a one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence after a thrilling final round on Sunday, January 14. He shot 67 in the final round to win the inaugural edition of the DP World Tour event.

Fleetwood opened up about his victory in a post-tournament press conference on Sunday, January 14. He said that it was a good week playing in Dubai against some of the best golfers in the world.

Speaking about his victory at the 2024 Dubai Invitational, Fleetwood said:

"I think that winning feeling is amazing. And it's been a really cool week. Felt like I played better and better throughout the week. Had a great day yesterday. And then today, playing with Rory and coming down the stretch in contention and trying to win a golf tournament was really cool. And it's been nice to be back in Dubai for the start of the year."

Tommy Fleetwood made two back-to-back birdies on the final two holes on Sunday to win the tournament by just one stroke.

McIlroy also demonstrated an exemplary performance on Sunday, but an error on the 18th hole which resulted in a bogey spoiled the Irishman's plans to start the year with a victory, just like he did in 2023.

McIlroy shot four rounds of 62, 70, 67 and 67 to settle for a score of 18-under 266.

Tommy Fleetwood's performance at the 2024 Dubai Invitational

Fleetwood had a good start at the 2024 Dubai International. He shot a bogey-free opening round with a score of 5-under-66. He began with a birdie on the fourth hole, followed by another birdie on the tenth hole. He made one birdie on the front nine and four on the back nine to score 66.

In the second round of the tournament, Fleetwood shot four birdies along with two bogeys to finish with a score of 2-under 69. He again played a bogey-free round on Saturday.

Tommy Fleetwood scored the lowest of the four rounds on Saturday. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole in the third round and went on to make four birdies on the front nine and four on the back to score 8-under-63.

In the final round of the tournament, the Ryder Cup hero shot four birdies and one bogey to score 4-under-67. It was Tommy Fleetwood seventh DP World Tour victory.

McIlroy settled in a tie for a second-place finish with Thriston Lawrence, followed by Jordan Smith, who secured the fourth spot on the leaderboard. Adrian Meronk finished in tenth place.