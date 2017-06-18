It was really cool - Thomas revels in record-breaking U.S. Open round

After shooting a record round in the U.S. Open, Justin Thomas said: "To hear that crowd go crazy when I made that putt was really cool."

Justin Thomas on the 18th green at Erin Hills

Justin Thomas said he could not have hit a better shot than the stunning three-wood on 18 that enabled him to complete a history-making round in the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Thomas had already made nine birdies to jump into a share of the lead when he came down the final hole at Erin Hills, needing to pick up one more shot to equal Johnny Miller's record for the lowest score to par in the U.S. Open, which had stood since 1973.

What followed was spectacular, Thomas hitting a high cut to eight feet before rolling in his eagle putt for an unprecedented nine-under 63.

In addition to breaking new ground in the U.S. Open, Thomas also equalled the lowest score in any major championship and that was the landmark on his mind as he played the final hole.

Thomas - a two-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2017 who shot a 59 en route to victory at the Sony Open - told Fox: "I was chasing 63, just because I know that's kind of the magic number. A 62, I guess, is what everyone has been chasing [in majors]. I had no idea about the relation to par, so that was definitely a big bonus."

On his eye-catching approach to the 18th, the American added: "We were trying to make three there. I was trying to get it in the best spot possible to make four and then once I saw I was on the green, Jimmy [Johnson, Thomas' caddie] and I were walking up there and I was like 'man, we got a chance at history, we may as well give it a run'.

"Then we got up there and realised it was seven or so feet - it was really cool.

"I couldn't hit it [the approach] any better if I tried. I just hit a high cut, it was right at it in the air and I was just saying be right, somehow be close. I was definitely very fortunate with the rain overnight for that ball to stay there.

"The majors have a different feel, with those roars. To hear that crowd go crazy when I made that putt was really cool, but not only that, more importantly, to give myself a better chance to win the tournament."

Thomas led by two when he signed his card, although Tommy Fleetwood and Brain Harman duly closed the gap to one.

"You just don't know what's going to happen with those guys for the rest of the day," said the clubhouse leader.

"Regardless, I'm going to have to go out and play a solid, good round tomorrow [Sunday]. It's soft enough where you can have rounds like today, getting it going.

"It was a lot of fun. I put myself in a great position. I'm just going to try and go and get some rest. This is new for me, I can't deny that or lie about that."