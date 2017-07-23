It's very special - Open rivals react to Grace's historic 62

The likes of Jordan Spieth, Ernie Els and Sergio Garcia all paid tribute to Branden Grace after the South African shot 62 at Royal Birkdale.

Jason Dufner congratulates playing partner Branden Grace on his historic 62 at Royal Birkdale

Branden Grace made history at Royal Birkdale on Saturday as he took advantage of favourable conditions to shoot the lowest score in a men's major championship.

Grace carded a 62 to move up to tied fifth in The Open, the South African registering eight birdies in a faultless third round.

There have been 31 scores of 63 in a major, but nobody had managed to go lower ... until now.

We take a look at some of the compliments that came Grace's way as his peers - including tournament leader Jordan Spieth - reacted to a stunning achievement.

JORDAN SPIETH

"I think it's incredible. It's incredible, because that's something that's stood quite a while. And that's historic.

"You saw how much he moved up the leaderboard. You can talk about the course being easier [on Saturday]. We get that every year. There's at least a few days where you can go out and shoot a low score. But to go out there and to shoot 62 in this kind of setting is extremely impressive.



"He's a great player. He's somebody you've got to watch out for tomorrow, because he's not scared to do it again."

ERNIE ELS

"When he's on, he's obviously a quality player. He likes to go low, he's done it before.

"He shot 60 at the Dunhill Links a couple of years ago. So he's an excellent player.

"He's knocking on the door and it's cool. To have the record at Birkdale, which is an unbelievable layout, it should stay for a while."

SERGIO GARCIA

"It's great. Obviously we all know how good Branden is when he gets going. A wonderful guy.

"And I'm sure that everybody - probably everybody is happy in the world other than one guy, Johnny Miller [the first man to shoot 63 in a major].

"Other than that I think everybody is really happy that he was able to do it because he's a wonderful guy. And he deserves it.

"It's very special. And it doesn't matter if the weather is great like it was today or not. To shoot that kind of round, you still have to play amazing golf. And he obviously did. So it's nice to see that happen.

CHRIS WOOD

"A 63 or 64 was definitely on today. But Grace, when he gets going, he's as good as anybody, really. He's not afraid of a low round."