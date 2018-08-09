Jarrod Lyle was a true inspiration – PGA Tour leads tributes

The PGA Tour paid tribute to Jarrod Lyle and his courage after the Australian golfer lost his battle with cancer.

Lyle, 36, died on Wednesday following a third bout of acute myeloid leukaemia – his wife Briony announced in a statement via Golf Australia on Thursday.

The two-time Nationwide Tour winner and father of two opted to begin end-of-life care last week, having beaten the disease twice before in 1999 and 2012.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod was a true inspiration in the way he faced cancer with a persistently positive attitude and he carried himself with incredible grace, dignity and courage through the recurrences of this relentless disease," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Despite facing such adversity, Jarrod maintained his passion for golf and continued to pursue his professional career and we were fortunate to have him on the PGA TOUR and Web.com Tour.

"I'm sure Jarrod's strength and ability to persevere can be largely attributed to love and devotion to his family, as well as the support of his many friends, including his fellow professionals.

"The entire PGA TOUR family offers our heartfelt sympathy to Jarrod's wife, Briony, and daughters, Lusi and Jemma. We pledge to them that Jarrod will never be forgotten; we will continue to honour his life and legacy, and that includes helping to support the needs of his family in the months and years to come."

Former world number one and countryman Jason Day, and PGA Tour stars Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were among those to remember Lyle.

Day wrote via Twitter: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod will forever be an inspiration to us all. Ellie, Dash, Lucy and I send condolences to Briony, Lusi and Jemma. Rest easy mate. We will miss you."

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational champion Thomas – gearing up for Thursday's US PGA Championship – said: "We lost a great one today. RIP, Jarrod. We will all be thinking about him and his family this week."

Fowler added: "Jarrod...thank you for letting me be a part of your life...thank you for showing us how to go about life and how to treat others...you will be greatly missed but not forgotten...I will do my part in making sure of that...I am a better person because of you...THANK YOU and I LOVE YOU MATE."