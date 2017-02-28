Jaypee Greens Golf Resort - Noida to be the final qualification stop for MercedesTrophy 2017

6 golfers will qualify from the final round of India qualifiers of the Mercedes Trophy 2017

by Press Release News 28 Feb 2017, 15:04 IST

MercedesTrophy 2017 is all set to begin its final frontier before the National Finals in Pune and Jaypee Greens Golf Resort, Greater Noida will play host to the final qualification round of the event. The twelfth leg of the tournament, which is going to be played from the 1st to 3rd of March, will see 6 golfers make it to the National Finals to be held at Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort from March 15-17, 2017.

The Mercedes Trophy tournament is in its 17th edition in India and will feature 25 days of qualifiers in all engaging about 2500 golfers, making it the largest participative golf tournament in the country.



Globally, Mercedes Trophy 2017 bears witness to participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.



The Noida leg is expected to see 340 golfers participate.



The tournament so far has seen qualification of 34 golfers from the eleven legs held in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Gurugram and Jaipur respectively.



The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winners will compete for a wild card entry to the India National Final.



The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Gurgaon & Greater Noida, will then compete at the National Finals at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15th March – 17th March, 2017.



Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the Mercedes Trophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017, to compete against country specific edition winners from all over the world.



The format of play will be Double Peoria with the Jaipur amateurs vying for one coveted spot at the National Final. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying for the National Finals.



One winner will travel to the British Open Championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the tournament.



In order to introduce beginners to the game, Mercedes-Benz will host golf clinics at each round of the tournament, which will be conducted by instructors from the legendary David Leadbetter Golf Academy.