Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jeev, Ajeetesh, Shiv miss cut in Austria

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 17:55 IST
75

Atzenbrugg (Austria), June 9 (PTI) In a disappointing finish for the country at the Shot Clock Masters, the three Indians in the fray -- Ajeetesh Sandhu (77-70), Jeev Milkha Singh (82-82) and Shiv Kapur (79, withdrawn) -- have missed the halfway cut.

In this new format, Shot Clock' every player is on the clock for every shot. Players are penalised a stroke if they do not play their shot in the allotted time.

The official European Tour shot time allowances will be in force: a 50 second allowance for a first to play approach shot (including a par three tee shot), chip or putt and a 40-second allowance for a tee shot on a par four or par five, or second or third to play approach shot, chip or putt.

However, each player can call for a time-extension up to twice in any one round, allowing a further 40 seconds over and above the above allowances to play the shot in question.

Mikko Korhonen produced a big finish to sign for a flawless 67 and take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

The Finn earned his stripes on the European Tour the hard way, making 12 trips to the Qualifying School - winning the Final Stage in 2014 and keeping his card in every season since. He is still searching for a first European Tour win.

Korhonen birdied three of his last four holes to stay bogey-free for the week and get to nine under, one shot clear of England's Steve Webster and South African Justin Walters.

Local hero Matthias Schwab, 2016 champion Wu Ashun, veteran Spaniard Miguel ngel Jimnez and Dane Jeppe Pape Huldahl were then two shots off the lead

India's depth of golf talent will be on display at Volvo...
RELATED STORY
Rahil Gangjee wins in Japan, ends 14-year title drought
RELATED STORY
Late lapses cost Jimenez as Korhonen leads in Austria
RELATED STORY
Woods holes out for eagle, Spieth heading for cut
RELATED STORY
Top 5 achievements by Indian Golfers till date
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us