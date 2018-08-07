Johnson pushing hard for second major victory

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 07 Aug 2018, 23:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson believes his "good year" can become a great year if he claims an elusive second major victory at the US PGA Championship.

Johnson enters this week's event at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis as the world's top-ranked golfer, but he has not been able to add to his 2016 U.S. Open triumph.

The 34-year-old has three wins this season, including one two weeks ago at the Canadian Open, but, while he has had no trouble closing out regular PGA Tour events, slamming the door on majors has been an issue throughout his career.

"It would be a very, very great accomplishment. I think it's definitely something that I really want to do is get that second major," Johnson told a news conference.

"This week would mean a great deal, especially as I've had a really good year so far and I think it would make it into a great year.

Winning the 100th #PGAChamp would mean a great deal for World No. 1, @DJohnsonPGA. pic.twitter.com/ss4Yf7urH0 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 7, 2018

"I feel like I look back and try to take what I did very well that week [after previous majors] and try to look back at the good things I did and then obviously try to learn from what I did, that I didn't do so well and why I didn't win.

"I just try to improve that so that the next time I'm in the situation, I can hopefully handle it better."

Once the 2017-18 season is over, all attention will shift to the Ryder Cup.

And like many, Johnson, who already has qualified for a spot on Team USA, thinks it could be a classic with both teams poised to put forward strong squads.

"I think both teams are going to be very good when it comes down to, if you compare them, we're going to have a really good team, they're going to have a good team, and it's going to be a great match," he said.

"I think it's going to come down to the singles, like it always does, and it's going to be very close until the end. But I do think the game of golf is in a great state right now."