Johnson revels in return to form

After performing poorly in the first two rounds at Royal Birkdale, Dustin Johnson declared himself "really pleased" with a 64 on Saturday.

by Omnisport News 22 Jul 2017, 22:13 IST

Dustin Johnson acknowledges the applause of the Royal Birkdale galleries

Dustin Johnson was glad to get back on track at The Open on Saturday as he vastly improved his position with a third-round 64 at Royal Birkdale.

Johnson's six-under round was overshadowed by Branden Grace's stunning 62 - the lowest score in men's major championship history.

However, while Johnson spurned opportunities on 16 and 17 that could have seen him match Grace's feat, the world number one was still very much satisfied with his day's work.

"On 16, I just left it short from eight feet or something. And then 17 I was right in the middle of the fairway there and made par. Definitely a couple of shots there on the last couple of holes," said Johnson.

"But other than that it was really solid. I'm really pleased with the way I played. I didn't hole any putts, but I hit it really well, which I'm very, very pleased with, especially with the way I struck it the last couple of days, and even the last few weeks. It was nice to hit some good shots."

At three under for the tournament, Johnson looked set to begin the final day a considerable distance off the pace, with leader Jordan Spieth six better off through eight holes of his third round.

As a result, Johnson feels he would need to improve on Grace's 62 to have a realistic chance on Sunday.

"Who knows what the lead's going to be at the end of the day today [Saturday], he said.

"But I'm going to need to shoot probably nine under, I would imagine.

"To get to 12 [under for the tournament], I think that would be a decent number to sit in the clubhouse at."