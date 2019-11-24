Jon's time, Jon's moment - Fleetwood doffs cap to Rahm in Dubai

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 24 Nov 2019, 20:46 IST SHARE

World number 10 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood expressed his pride after just missing out on a dream finish to the season and declared it was "Jon's time" after Jon Rahm pulled off a lucrative Dubai double.

Fleetwood made a blistering finish at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, birdying five of the last seven holes to sign for a seven-under 65 and join Rahm at the top of the leaderboard.

Both players knew a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates would also be enough to win the Race to Dubai and it was Rahm who achieved that feat, sinking a short birdie putt at the last to card a 68 and finish 19 under.

Fleetwood claimed his first title for 20 months at the Nedbank Golf Challenge seven days earlier and he was left with mixed emotions, but took the positives out of a strong end to 2019.

"Of course there's always going to be a little bit of disappointment there, but for the most part I wasn't in it, I got myself back in it and I am very proud of the way I played on that back nine," said the Englishman.

"Jon's time, Jon's moment. He's played unbelievable this year and fair play, great birdie down the last and I'm just happy with my week."

What a performance @TommyFleetwood1!



He birdies 18 & sets the clubhouse target at 18 under par.#DPWTC #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/39yTjzK0FY — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 24, 2019

Fleetwood is looking forward to recharging his batteries before continuing where he left off at the start of next year.

He added: "I'm looking forward to a break first. I'm looking forward to waking up tomorrow with nothing to do. Kids can go to school, Clare [Fleetwood's wife and manager] can do a bit of work and I can do nothing.

Advertisement

"That's going to be really nice and then get back at it when I do get the clubs out again, but for now I'm just ready for a break.

"These last two weeks have definitely painted the season in a brand new light and I have a lot more satisfaction than before. I'll have a break and get ready to crack on next year."