Justin Thomas, pink pants and all, drains incredible putt at U.S. Open

A number of players made early moves on day three at Erin Hills, including the brightly dressed Justin Thomas.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 00:29 IST

American golfer Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas was one of many players to make up early ground on the leaders in round three of the U.S. Open, with the American's early progress eye-catching in more ways than one.

Sporting a pair of bright pink trousers, Thomas climbed to five under for the tournament - two behind leaders Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood - with the aid of a stunning birdie at the fifth on Saturday.

Already one under for the day after four holes, Thomas found the target with a remarkable putt that broke at a 90-degree angle.

And he duly found a fourth birdie of the day at the seventh, getting him to within two off the lead.

Off the green



Putting while not facing the hole



Third birdie of the day



Nice, @JustinThomas34. #USOpen https://t.co/5jCkAalsuW — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

With the final groups still to tee off on a course softened by overnight rain, a number of other players made moves to make the leaderboard even more congested than it had been overnight.

Louis Oosthuizen was five under for his round and the tournament through 13 holes, while Charley Hoffman birdied the first two to sit one off the lead at six under.

Alongside Oosthuizen and also moving in the right direction were the likes of Patrick Reed, Bill Haas, Marc Leishman and amateur Scottie Scheffler.