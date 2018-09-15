Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bhullar lies tied 8th after three rounds in Korea

PTI
NEWS
News
22   //    15 Sep 2018, 19:38 IST

Incheon, Sep 15 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar failed to build on a brilliant start as he finished the day at three-under 68 but still improved his position from overnight tied 15th to tied eighth at the end of the third round of the 34th Shinhan Donghae Open golf tournament here Saturday.

Bhullar is now eight-under for 54 holes but six shots behind the leader, Korea's Sanghyun Park (66). Park put together a bogey-free display on moving day, marking his card with five birdies before signing for a 14-under-par 199 total at the Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club.

Other Indians who made the cut Rashid Khan (72) slipped to tied 33rd, while Shiv Kapur (68) is tied 36th and Khalin Joshi (70) is tied 54th.

Park has won seven titles on the KPGA (Korean PGA), including this year's GS Caltex Maekyung Open.

Park's Korean compatriot Byeunghun An, the 2015 Shinhan Donghae Open champion, carded a 65 and will go into the final round just one shot behind the Korean.

The 26-year-old An recorded a flawless scorecard with six birdies, including three consecutive ones from holes 12 to 14.

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent is in a good position to win his maiden Asian Tour title after signing for a 66 and is two shots behind Park in sole third place.

Rookie Travis Smyth produced the shot of the day when he chipped in from the rough for a birdie at hole 10. The Australian was cruising until he made consecutive bogeys at the 13th and 14th, but he managed to steady himself in the rest of the round

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
