Karandeep moves into halfway lead along with Chikka

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) City-based teenager Karandeep Kochhar kept local hopes alive on day two of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2018 golf tournament as he carded a round of two-under-70 to move into the joint halfway lead along with Bengaluru's Chikkarangappa here Friday.

Kochhar (66-70) and Chikka (70-66) were tied for the lead with a total eight-under-136 at the Rs 1.5 crore event.

Gurgaon-based Indian great Jyoti Randhawa made major gains on Friday with a 68 that placed him third, just one off the lead, at seven-under-137.

Chandigarh's Sujjan Singh also shot the day's best score of 66 to climb to tied fourth along with Bangladesh's Md Siddikur Rahman (68) at six-under-138.

Round one leader Shiv Kapur, who matched the course record with his 65 on Thursday, slipped to tied 10th as his second round effort of 75 took his total to four-under-140.

Indian golf legend, tournament host and local favourite Jeev Milkha Singh, however, missed the cut as he followed up his first round 77 with a 73 on Friday to total six-over-150.

The cut was declared at two-over-146. Fifty-four professionals and one amateur made the cut.

Karandeep, who was overnight second, one off the lead, after a bogey-free first round, didn't find the going as easy in round two. His second round was built around his superb putting since he produced a few errant shots off the tee.

Karandeep was even-par on the back-nine having made three birdies at the cost of a bogey and a double-bogey. The 19-year-old made a conversion each from 15 and 30 feet on the back-nine.

Karandeep, who at 17 became the youngest winner on the PGTI back in 2016 while still an amateur, then had a better front-nine where he added four birdies in exchange for two bogeys. He sank two more 15-footers in the second half of his round.

The tall and lanky Karandeep was even-par through 16 holes before he signed off with a final flourish by sinking birdies on the last two holes.

Chikka zoomed from overnight tied 13th to the top of the leaderboard courtesy his fabulous 66. He began the day with a bogey but then fought back with a 15-feet eagle conversion on the second that was the turning point of his round.

It was one-way traffic for Chikka from there on as he knocked in five birdies between the seventh and the 18th, thanks to some exceptional wedge-play. He chipped-in for birdie on the 11th and left himself tap-in birdie putts on three other holes.

Tournament host Jeev's 73 Friday featured three birdies and four bogeys. He missed the cut by four shots