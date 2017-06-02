Kaymer calls for stop to 'nasty' Tiger criticism

"I find it so nasty." Martin Kaymer is unhappy with the recent criticism of Tiger Woods.

by Omnisport News 02 Jun 2017, 06:39 IST

Martin Kaymer and Tiger Woods

Martin Kaymer hit out at "nasty" critics of Tiger Woods and urged people to support the American golfing great.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, has come under fire again after being arrested and charged for driving under the influence on Monday.

However, the former world number one blamed the incident on an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications, and a probable cause affidavit showed that Woods' alcohol level had been recorded at zero in a pair of breathalyser tests administered after he was stopped by police.

But the persistent criticism of Woods since the incident has upset Kaymer, the world number 53 and two-time major champion.

"Obviously a lot of people know what happened to Tiger Woods the last few days, few weeks and there are so many comments, so many opinions," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

"They are so unfair and very disrespectful in my opinion because everybody who is involved in golf was changed by his legacy, by his play, by so many things that he has done.

"He brought cultures together, he made races, Afro-Americans, feel more comfortable to play golf, he inspired kids, teenagers, he inspired all of us.

"I find it so nasty that people just kick him down, or kick him while he's already on the floor, and at the end of the day, it's just using someone else for your own sadness.

"Yes, he's in the public eye, he's in the spotlight a lot, so of course people will talk about him but why are you being so nasty? Why don't you try to do the opposite and help him now, the way he inspired us?

"That's why we are where we are now, that's why we can have what we have, so he has huge impact and my wish would be just stop being so nasty, try to help.

"We all want to see him be happier and hopefully one day we will see him play golf again. That's my only wish. Be kind and all the best from me."

Woods' illustrious career has stalled after multiple back surgeries, with the last of his major wins coming in 2008.

He has also played just three events since the start of last year, and 2013 marked his last victory.

Woods' arraignment is scheduled for July 5.