Kaymer: Home-course advantage crucial to Europe hopes

12   //    25 Sep 2018, 02:03 IST
martinkaymer - Cropped
Martin Kaymer representing Europe

Martin Kaymer emphasised the importance of setting up the course to suit European needs when they attempt to wrest back the Ryder Cup from the United States.

Two years ago, USA ended Europe's run of three consecutive victories with a resounding 17-11 triumph at Hazeltine.

America's success came on the back of their disappointing 2014 reverse, which led to the creation of a "Ryder Cup Task Force" and Kaymer acknowledged that the conditions in 2016 were perfect for a home triumph.

But the German – one of the heroes of Europe's 'Miracle at Medinah' six years ago – believes the roles can be reversed at Le Golf National this weekend.

"I believe, especially in Paris, the golf course will be prepared in a way that suits the Europeans better than the Americans," Kaymer, speaking at the Costa Smeralda Invitational, told Omnisport.

"Just like the Americans did two years back. I remember the course being in perfect condition for the way they play. I think that really is something that Thomas Bjorn can take full advantage of.

"We have a very solid, good team in Europe, the players are currently performing very well. 

"But in the end it's always a 50-50 chance, but like I said, preparing the course the way we like it is an advantage."

