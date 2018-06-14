Kazakh WGM Guliskhan takes lead

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PRI) Kazakhstan's WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (ELO 2323) registered her third consecutive win to grab the sole lead with three points at the SBI Life-AICF Women Grandmaster Chess Championship today.

Guliskhan, who had defeated WIM Vantika Agrawal (IND, 2279) in the second round, maintained the winning momentum by scoring an easy win against Indian WIM Aakanksha Hagawane in round three.

The higher ranked Kazakh player dominated play and went on to win from the white side of Gruefeld Indian Defense in just 34 moves to move atop the standings with 3 points.

Top seed, IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (ELO 2410) of Mongolia who had scored a clinical win against Indian WIM Monnisha G K (2295) in the second round to share the lead at the end of the second round, had a poor third round and was held to a draw by WIM Vantika Agarwal (2279) of India.

The Indian player put up a solid defence, which Batkhuyag found hard to break down and ultimately settled for a draw.

Batkhuyag (2.5 points) is now in joint second place with Vietnam WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (2376), who recorded an excellent victory over Russian WIM Elena Tomilova (2334).

The Indian players in the fray are placed at bottom of the table and will need a stellar performance to vie for a podium finish.

There 8-more rounds remaining to be played in this Rs 7.5 Lakh prize-money tournament which is being conducted by the Indian Chess School and South Mumbai Chess Academy at the Acres Club in Chembur.

Results (2nd round): WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334) drew with WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207); WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295) lost to IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410); WIM Vantika Agrawal (IND, 2279) lost to WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ, 2323); WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297) beat Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067); WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138) lost to IM Anna Zozulia (BEL, 2314); WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379) drew with WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376).

Round 3: WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376) beat WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334); IM Anna Zozulia (BEL, 2314) drew with WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379); Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067) lost to WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138); WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ, 2323) beat WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297); IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410) drew with WIM Vantika Agarwal (IND, 2279); WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207) lost to WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295).

Standings after round 3: 1. WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ, 2323) 3 pts, 2. WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376) 2.5 pts, 3. IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410) - 2.5 pts, 4. IM Anna Zozulia (BEL, 2314) 2 pts, 5. WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379) 1.5 pts, 6. WIM Vantika Agarwal (IND, 2279) 1.5 pts, 7. WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297)

1.5 pts, 8. WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334) 1 pts, 9. WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295) -

1 pts, 10. WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138) 1 pts, 11. WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207) 0.5 pts, 12. Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067) 0 pts