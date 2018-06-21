Khalin, Chikka best Indians in Korea Open golf

Cheonan (Korea), Jun 21 (PTI) Indian golfers Khalin Joshi and S Chikkarangappa carded one-under 70 each to be Tied-24th at the end of the first round of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship here today.

It was, however, a modest day for most other Indians in the fray at the USD 1,125,000 event.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (71) was Tied-39th, while Shiv Kapur overcame a rough start to finish at one-over 72, the same as fellow Delhi player Chiragh Kumar and Rahil Gangjee. The trio is in T-56.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (73) is T-79 and Rashid Khan (74) was T-91 and Jeev Milkha Singh had a disappointing time with a round of 84.

Korea's Heungchol Joo set the early pace by posting an opening six-under-par 65 to grab the first round lead.

Korean Amateur Seungtaek Oh showed he can also match up against the professionals by returning with a 66 to take outright second position while American Kevin Na ensured his homecoming got off to a good start when he signed for a 67 to trail Joo by two at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

Joo, who is chasing his fourth win on the Korean Tour and first on the Asian Tour, got off the blocks quickly when he reached the turn in 33 after carding four birdies and one bogey. Joo has three wins on the Korean Tour