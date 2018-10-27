Khalin Joshi fires 64; joins Siddikur in lead at Panasonic Open India

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Khalin Joshi on Saturday raised hopes of a seventh Indian win in eight editions of the Panasonic Open India, firing the week's best card of eight-under 64 to grab a share of the lead with Bangladesh's Siddikur Rahman here.

Joshi is still looking for his first Asian Tour win, despite two runner-up finishes in Bangladesh (Bangladesh Open in 2015) and Bengaluru (Take Solutions Masters in 2017).

Siddikur, on the other hand, stayed in the hunt for his second Asian Tour title at the Delhi Golf Club, where he won his last Asian Tour title -- the Hero Indian Open -- in 2013.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (70), who was the best-placed Indian on the first two days, stayed one stroke behind the leaders at third spot with a total of 12-under 204.

Joshi produced a smooth 64 with nine birdies and a bogey, while Siddikur battled to two-under 70 with pars in each of his last seven holes, where he missed a bunch of chances. The duo is now 13-under 203.

Joshi has three wins on the PGTI but none on the Asian Tour, and this season he has been in Top-10 three times on the Asian Tour.

Interestingly, Joshi had shot 64 in the third round of the Take Solutions to get one behind the lead, but faded in the final round to finish T-6 and Viraj Madappa won his maiden title.

Overnight co-leader Thai Suradit Yongcharoenchai (72) after turning in 2-under, just could not get the putts to fall and also dropped two bogeys to slip to fourth at 11-under.

Seven weeks after winning his maiden title on the domestic PGTI Tour, Aman Raj (68) made a smart move up from T-12th to T-5th at 10-under. Five players including Sachin Baisoya (67) and M Dharma (70) were T-6th at 9-under.

Things did not pan out well for veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (75) as he slipped from T-6th to T-24th, while defending champion Shiv Kapur (71) played his third successive under par round but could not get going for a low score and was T-17th.

The 26-year-old Joshi has been increasing the number of birdies in multiples of three each day from three during his round of 71 on first day, he made six during his 68 on second and on Saturday he had an incredible nine birdies, against one bogey in his 64.

"I got off with a par, I birdied second, made a good par on the third. (I) birdied fourth, birdied fifth and birdied eighth. I had a par on ninth and birdied 10th and 11th," Joshi said.

"After a par on 12th, I made a bad bogey on 13th where I was just in the rough, but my next shot flew over the green. I had a great chip to about four feet but missed it for par. I birdied 14th, 15th and 18th for 32 on either side of the course."

On how he handled the course this week, Joshi said, "I have been playing pretty solid all week. I just didn't finish well on the first day. Finished with two bogeys. But other than that I have been playing well.

"Giving myself more birdie chances, which is the key over here. And I have always struggled to hit fairways in the golf course in the past. You know I have worked on my driving, I am playing more aggressive this year. I am hitting drivers in few holes."

He admitted that not winning Take Solutions Masters in 2017 after he had a great chance, took some time to recover, but then smiled and added, "All that's past and I am ready for new things. I spoke to Shubhankar, we just chatted a bit. I am sure we will talk again and I am feeling good right now