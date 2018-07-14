Kim leads rain-interrupted John Deere Classic

Michael Kim earned a commanding four-stroke lead during a weather-interrupted second round at the John Deere Classic.

American Kim had one hole remaining when play was suspended due to inclement weather in Silvis, Illinois Friday.

Kim, who celebrates his 25th birthday Saturday as he searches for his maiden PGA Tour title, was flawless having carded eight birdies without dropping a shot.

The South Korean-born golfer – on the verge of a second successive 63 – will return to complete his second round at TPC Deere Run Saturday morning.

David Hearn (64), Steve Wheatcroft (68) and Johnson Wagner (66) are four shots adrift and 12 under through 36 holes of the PGA Tour tournament.

"It's great, any time I'm near the leader, at least in the final few groups where I can at least make a run and have a chance maybe on Sunday," Wheatcroft said. "Who knows? But, yeah, it's been a rough year. Anywhere near the lead is good right now."

Francesco Molinari (66), Matt Jones (63) and Bronson Burgoon (through 15) are a stroke further back heading into day three.

Zach Johnson – the 2012 winner – avoided the cut by just one shot following his one-under-par 70 prior to the weekend.