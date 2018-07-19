Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kisner hopes to return Claret Jug favour to Spieth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    19 Jul 2018, 18:12 IST
kevinkisner - Cropped
Kevin Kisner in action at Carnoustie

Kevin Kisner hopes to return the favour to Jordan Spieth by letting him spend time with the Claret Jug from Sunday.

Kisner set the early clubhouse target in round one of The Open on Thursday with a sublime five-under-par 66 on a glorious day at Carnoustie that was providing the opportunity for low scoring, hitting just 22 putts along the way.

Last year, Kisner was able to spend ample time with golf's iconic trophy following Spieth's triumph at Royal Birkdale and the 34-year-old is aiming to reverse the roles.

"I spent a lot of time with Jordan and the Claret Jug. I flew home with him after he won and then over to Paris with him," he said.

"I'm staying with him this week and he no longer has it. He gave it back on Monday. It would be cool to return the favour and let him look at it a little bit."

Kisner is sharing a house with a strong American major-winning contingent this week, but he insists that is not a cause for intimidation in his attempt to win one of golf's big four for the first time.

"It's not intimidating at all. They're all great people," he added.

"That's the best part about it. I mean, we're out there playing soccer at night and hanging out. 

"Everybody is just really chilled and it's a lot of fun to be around those guys. There's a lot of great players. It's really cool just to hear what they have to say.

"Everybody's sitting around at night scratching their head on what club to hit off of every tee."

