Kitayama holds his nerve to win Mauritius Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
02 Dec 2018, 18:49 IST
kurtkitayama - cropped
Kurt Kitayama at the Mauritius Open

Kurt Kitayama sealed his maiden European Tour victory at the Mauritius Open on Sunday as he held off the challenges of Chikkarangappa S and Matthieu Pavon.

As fellow overnight-leader Justin Harding slipped away, Kitayama held his nerve as the chasing packs piled on the pressure with a string of birdies.

Kitayama started day four superbly with two birdies and an eagle in his first five holes, but a bogey at seven halted his charge.

A missed putt at 16 brought his second bogey of the day and saw his lead reduced to one shot, but he sank a superb birdie from 20 feet at the penultimate hole to earn some breathing space.

He safely parred the last to finish 20 under, two clear of Chikkarangappa and Pavon, who both carded five-under rounds of 67 to give themselves hope.

Harding had propelled himself into contention on Saturday but three bogeys in seven holes saw his challenge wane, the South African having to settle for a fourth-placed finish on 17 under.

Omnisport
NEWS
