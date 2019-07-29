Ko Jin-young claims second major at Evian Championship

Evian Championship winner Ko Jin-young

Ko Jin-young won her second major title by closing out a victory at Evian Championship that is projected to send her top of the world rankings.

The Korean shot a near-flawless 67 to win by two shots, following her success at the ANA Inspiration earlier in the year with another major win.

Ko only dropped one shot with five birdies enough to move her ahead of the chasing pack at the Evian Resort Club on Sunday.

Playing partner Park Sung-hyun made Ko wait at the last, having hit her ball into a flower arrangement, but the 24-year-old retained her composure.

Jin Young Ko wins the @EvianChamp and is projected to become the @ROLEX Rankings new No. 1! pic.twitter.com/pEsAsF5Dmq — LPGA (@LPGA) July 28, 2019

A birdie at 17 had given Ko a sizable cushion and after laying into the middle of the green she converted the second of three putts for victory, banking a cheque for $615,000.

Heavy rain made conditions difficult for much of the day, with low scoring tough as a result, but Jennifer Kupcho shot a brilliant 66 to claim the clubhouse lead.

Her round ended on a high with three birdies on the last four holes but the American's pressure was not enough to deny the unflappable Ko.

Shanshan Feng was on Ko's shoulder too, but she narrowly missed a birdie chance at the last and had to settle for finishing level with Kupcho.

Kim Hyo-joo took a one-shot lead into the final day but a disastrous triple-bogey on the 14th, which came after she found the bunker, all but ended her challenge.

She recovered with a birdie at the last to claim a share of second place with Feng and Kupcho.