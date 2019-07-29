×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ko Jin-young claims second major at Evian Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    29 Jul 2019, 00:04 IST
Ko Jin-young
Evian Championship winner Ko Jin-young

Ko Jin-young won her second major title by closing out a victory at Evian Championship that is projected to send her top of the world rankings.

The Korean shot a near-flawless 67 to win by two shots, following her success at the ANA Inspiration earlier in the year with another major win.

Ko only dropped one shot with five birdies enough to move her ahead of the chasing pack at the Evian Resort Club on Sunday.

Playing partner Park Sung-hyun made Ko wait at the last, having hit her ball into a flower arrangement, but the 24-year-old retained her composure.

A birdie at 17 had given Ko a sizable cushion and after laying into the middle of the green she converted the second of three putts for victory, banking a cheque for $615,000.

Heavy rain made conditions difficult for much of the day, with low scoring tough as a result, but Jennifer Kupcho shot a brilliant 66 to claim the clubhouse lead.

Her round ended on a high with three birdies on the last four holes but the American's pressure was not enough to deny the unflappable Ko.

Shanshan Feng was on Ko's shoulder too, but she narrowly missed a birdie chance at the last and had to settle for finishing level with Kupcho.

Advertisement

Kim Hyo-joo took a one-shot lead into the final day but a disastrous triple-bogey on the 14th, which came after she found the bunker, all but ended her challenge.

She recovered with a birdie at the last to claim a share of second place with Feng and Kupcho.

Advertisement
Creamer leads the way at Evian Championship
RELATED STORY
Kim and Park set for final-day tussle at Evian Championship
RELATED STORY
Lee capitalises on Creamer capitulation at Evian Championship
RELATED STORY
Ko wins ANA Inspiration for maiden major
RELATED STORY
Ko takes lead at ANA Inspiration
RELATED STORY
Green pulls clear at Women's PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Finishing second sucks - Brooks Koepka not satisfied with 2019 major results
RELATED STORY
Lowry claims share of Open lead at halfway point
RELATED STORY
McIlroy cannot escape Open Championship spotlight at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Open leader Lowry in disbelief at Portrush support
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us