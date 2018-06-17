Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Koepka and Stenson join struggling Johnson in U.S. Open lead

Dustin Johnson started moving day with a four-shot lead but he endured a torrid front nine to squander his advantage.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 03:37 IST
15
Johnsoncropped
Dustin Johnson at Shinnecock Hills

Brooks Koepka and Henrik Stenson took advantage of Dustin Johnson's woes to take a share of the U.S. Open lead and Phil Mickelson was penalised for hitting a moving ball on a dramatic moving day.

Johnson teed off with a four-shot lead on Saturday, but the 2016 champion had a nightmare on the front nine in demanding conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

The world number one double-bogeyed the second and dropped another four shots before the turn to slip back to two over before making a first birdie at the 11th in Long Island, where lightning quick greens and pin placements were causing all sorts of problems. 

Koepka and Stenson had leapfrogged Johnson to lead him by a solitary stroke.

As much of the field struggled in such tough conditions, Koepka and Stenson were level par through 12 and 11 holes respectively.

Stenson came up with his first birdie of the day at 10 to join the defending champion, who started with a bogey before hitting back with a gain at the second and also dropped a shot at the 12th immediately after a second bogey.

Tony Finau and Daniel Berger matched the best round of the week with four-under 66s, putting themselves firmly in contention along with Justin Rose - who was level with the American duo on three over with five holes to play.

Mickelson caused huge controversy when he was given a two-shot penalty after chasing his putt and hitting his ball back towards the hole as it continued to roll down the slope on the 13th.

That turned an eight into a 10 and the five-time champion was way back on 17 over after signing for an 11-over 81 on his 48th birthday.

The Latest: Johnson blows up on front 9, Koepka capitalizes
RELATED STORY
Johnson takes 4-shot lead into weekend at US Open
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson has history on his side at the US Open
RELATED STORY
Johnson leads as only player in red figures as Woods,...
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson tied for lead as Woods, McIlroy struggle...
RELATED STORY
Johnson shares lead in a US Open that plays like one
RELATED STORY
Power leads crowded St Jude Classic as Johnson lurks
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Koepka happy to be back in contention
RELATED STORY
Massachusetts firefighter Parziale makes cut at US Open
RELATED STORY
Tiger in awe of in-form Johnson at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us