Koepka echoes confidence entering final round

In a group tied for the U.S. Open lead, Brooks Koepka said someone would need to take the trophy from him.

Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is full of confidence after finishing the third round tied for the lead.

Koepka finished Saturday's third round as one of four players tied for the lead at Shinnecock Hills.

Despite starting the day five shots behind Dustin Johnson, Koepka's two-over 72 was good enough to join a pack tied for the lead at three over.

Koepka is trying to become the first player to successfully defend his U.S. Open title since Curtis Strange in the late 1980s.

"I feel really good about the position I'm in," Koepka said after his round.

"I think to be one back, maybe two, you know, tied with it, it's a nice feeling. I feel like – like I said, there's nobody more confident. I won this thing last year. I feel really good. My game's in a good spot. I feel like you got to kind of take it from me, to be honest with you."

This guy knows a thing or two about how to stay on top of the leader board during golf's ultimate test. Take it away, @BKoepka. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/mdylvEK7zg — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Highlights were hard to find at Shinnecock Hills on Saturday, with a number of players unsettled with the USGA's course setup.

Koepka seemed to think the course desperately needed more moisture entering the final round.

"Hopefully the golf course is able to keep some moisture in the afternoon. I feel like, from how it played early on in the day to now, I mean, it's so much different," he said.

"I don't think – it's not far off, to be honest with you. I think the golf course is very close. Maybe those greens, if they just had a little bit more grass on them.

"But then again, I don't know how much they thought the wind was going to blow. But a little bit more grass would have been nice in the afternoon because I had a putt that kind of bounced like six inches the other way towards the end because it was just trickling, hitting spike marks, things like that. No grass for it to stop, thankfully, rolled about a foot closer."

Koepka will play alongside Johnson in the second-to-last group on Sunday as they both try to secure their second major championship wins.