Koepka enjoys 'amazing' U.S. Open win

After matching Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open record, Brooks Koepka struggled to believe his triumph.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 06:24 IST

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka revelled in an "unbelievable" U.S. Open win after claiming his first major championship in style on Sunday.

The American fired a five-under 67 in the final round at Erin Hills to secure a four-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman.

Koepka's fine showing saw him equal Rory McIlroy's 2011 record for the lowest total to par in the tournament's history, as he ended the week 16 under.

The 27-year-old struggled to believe his triumph, saying: "What I've done this week is amazing.

"To even be in the same category to win those tournaments as some of the guys that are on this trophy is unbelievable."

World number 22 Koepka took a liking to Erin Hills, the Wisconsin course that was criticised by some in the lead-up to the year's second major.

Lowest #USOpen scores:



-16 Koepka (2017)

-16 McIlroy (2011)

-12 Woods (2000)

-12 Matsuyama (2017)

-12 Harman (2017)

-11 Fleetwood (2017) pic.twitter.com/bSOALqnZuC — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 19, 2017

Koepka missed just seven fairways during the tournament and hit 62 of 72 greens in regulation.

"I did love it. It was kind of bombs away. You could hit it far and the fairways were generous enough where you could still miss it and hit the fairway," he said.

"That was a big plus for me. I'm a good ball-striker and a couple of these par-fives I don't even need to hit driver, I can still get there.

"The way I putted this week was unbelievable too."

Koepka pulled away on the back nine on Sunday, making three straight birdies from holes 14 to 16.

He became the seventh consecutive first-time major winner but had no fears watching the leaderboard.

"It [the leaderboard] is hard to miss. There's one on every hole so I knew where I stood," Koepka said.

"I was trying to get it as low as I could, it was something I thought was important just to stay focused and keep the pedal down."