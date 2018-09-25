Koepka heads PGA Tour's Player of the Year nominations

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 25 Sep 2018, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's two major wins in 2018 sees him headline the nominations for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award.

The 28-year-old became the first player to retain the U.S. Open in 29 years at Shinnecock Hills in June, Koepka beating Tommy Fleetwood by one shot thanks to a final-round 68.

Koepka added the US PGA Championship to his collection two months later as he denied a rejuvenated Tiger Woods.

World number three Koepka has already been awarded the PGA Player of the Year, and is favourite to double up given the Tour's top player has mirrored the PGA award every year since 1991.

Koepka is joined on the list by Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – all six men currently at Le Golf National for the Ryder Cup.

Open champion Molinari claimed his first major at Carnoustie in July, beating a host of players – including Rose – to the claret jug.

For the first time in his career Olympic gold medallist Rose reached world number one in the standings recently, a position also occupied by Thomas and Johnson.

DeChambeau enjoyed an impressive 2018 that saw him finish third in the FedEx Cup rankings, the 25-year-old recording nine top-10 finishes across the season.