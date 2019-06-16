×
Koepka hopes recent dominance helps in final round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Jun 2019, 09:10 IST
BrooksKoepka - Cropped
American Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka believes his recent record at majors will hold him in good stead heading into the final round of the U.S. Open.

The two-time defending champion carded a three-under 68 in the third round on Saturday to be four shots behind leader Gary Woodland.

Koepka has been the man to beat at majors in recent years, winning four of the past eight he has played.

The world number one believes those experiences could be an advantage ahead of Sunday at Pebble Beach.

"Just having been in the position I'm in. Feels like almost every major right now – second at Augusta," Koepka said.

"I felt like I've put myself in good chances where I'm very comfortable around that. I don't need to go out and chase. I don't need to do much, just kind of let it come to you.

"And from there, if I win, great. If not, I felt I've given it all I had this week and it's just not my week."

Koepka was two under through seven holes in his third round and believes taking advantage of the front nine will be key.

But he is full of confidence and said his form was just where he wanted it to be.

"I feel good. I feel like if I can just make a few putts, I feel like I could be right there, right next to Gary. And it's been very close," Koepka said.

"I'm pleased how I'm playing. I'm pleased how I'm striking the ball.

"And I feel as confident as ever right now. It's probably the best ball-striking week I've had.

"Pebble's greens are so small. I think I only missed one green today, maybe two, I don't know, if I was in the fringe or something. But to hit as many greens as I have the last two days, the ball-striking is right where I want it."

