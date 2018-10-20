×
Koepka keeps alive chances for No 1, leads by 4 in SKorea

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20 Oct 2018, 11:34 IST
AP Image

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — Brooks Koepka has improved his chances of taking over as the No. 1 golfer in the world, shooting a 5-under 67 Saturday to take a four-stroke lead after three rounds of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Koepka had a three-round total of 13-under 203. Ian Poulter, who shot 68 Saturday, was tied for second place with second-round leader Scott Piercy, who had a 72.

The 28-year-old Koepka, who trailed by one stroke after two rounds, will move to the top of the world rankings if he wins the tournament and former No. 1 Justin Thomas, the defending champion here, does not finish any better than second.

Thomas shot a 71 Saturday and is at 1-under, 11 strokes behind Koepka and tied for 43rd.

Dustin Johnson is currently No. 1, Koepka is second and Thomas third.

There were six golfers tied for fourth, including Rafa Cabrera Bello, who shot 65 Saturday, and first-round leader Chez Reavie (70).

Shubhankar Sharma of India had the round of the day, a 64, to move to 3-under, 10 strokes behind Koepka.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

