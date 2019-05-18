×
Koepka: Major history? Today was a battle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    18 May 2019, 06:16 IST
Koepka-cropped
American golfer Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka created more history as he extended his US PGA Championship lead but the three-time major winner was not completely satisfied with his second-round performance.

It was the Koepka show in New York, where the defending champion carded a five-under-par 65 to stretch his advantage to seven strokes atop the leaderboard Friday.

After breaking the course record with an opening round of 63, Koepka's day-two display at Bethpage Black saw him improve to a combined 128 shots – the lowest after 36 holes at a major.

"This probably sounds bad, but today was a battle," Koepka said during news conference. "I didn't strike it that good. I was leaking a few to the right. The way I hung in there today and battled it, I think that was probably more impressive than yesterday.

"Not having your A game but still being able to shoot a great score. I was very, very pleased with the way I played today."

"I putted great," the 29-year-old added. "I feel every time I even slide the putter right behind the ball, it's lined up perfectly, and I don't have to do anything. I don't have to kind of adjust.

"I feel as comfortable as I've ever felt putting this week. You know, like I said, poa isn't my favourite grass to putt on, but I felt like my speed control has been pretty good.

"Today was a little off. I left a few short. You know, and then 17, I actually hit a great putt. Just bounced twice on me. I'm very pleased with what we've done in the past -- since Augusta, the changes we've made and where it's at right now."

"I'd like to see that lead grow as large as it possibly can," Koepka, who leads Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott, continued. "I still have to go out there and do what I'm supposed to do, keep putting the ball in the right spot and make sure that you don't make any double-bogeys, and I should have a good chance of winning the championship."

Koepka played alongside 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who sensationally missed the cut heading into the weekend.

Four-time US PGA winner Woods, who claimed the Masters, could only manage a second-round 75 as the legendary golfer finished five over.

"It's always fun to play with him and play in front of a large crowd and kind of showcase your stuff. I think that's fun. You know you have to bring your game when you're with him. You know he's going to have a large support system out there. I think that's a given everywhere we go. I enjoy playing with him. I love it.

"I'm so focused on myself, and I learned that the first time I played with Tiger, this championship, I think in 2013. All I did was watch him for nine holes. That's what I grew up doing. I grew up watching him on TV, and I spent the first nine holes, all I did was pay attention to every move he made. You know, whether he was just picking up his tee, whatever it was. And you can't do that. You've got to focus on your own game.

"I'm so focused on what I'm doing now, it doesn't matter who is in the group, where it is, but it's fun to have that energy of him in the group for sure."

 

