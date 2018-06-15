Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Koepka 'not too concerned' despite opening 75

After fighting his way to a five-over 75 to start his U.S. Open title defence, Brooks Koepka was not overly worried.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 07:52 IST
15
BrooksKoepka - Cropped
American Brooks Koepka

Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka said he was "not too concerned" after shooting a five-over 75 in the first round.

Like so many others, the American battled in brutal conditions at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday.

Koepka started his round with a birdie, but two double bogeys and two bogeys saw him card a 75 to be left in a tie for 46th.

But the 28-year-old, who is six shots off the lead, was largely unworried despite his tough start.

"I don't think any of us really got frustrated. I think everybody was just trying to grind it out. It's a U.S. Open," Koepka said.

"You can shoot, whatever, five over today and shoot one under tomorrow and be just fine going into the weekend. So I'm not too concerned.

"It is tough. I would have liked to have those two three-putts back, and I would have taken that and felt I'd played OK."

Thursday's first-round scoring average (76.48) was the highest at the U.S. Open since 1986 (77.87), when the event was also played at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka said a combination of factors made the opening round difficult in New York.

"It's really tough. The wind's blowing about as hard as it can. The pin locations are pretty tough," he said.

"Sometimes you're having to aim outside the fairway. If the wind's off to the left, you're aiming outside into the left rough. And if you just pull it and turn it with the wind, you're into the left rough.

"So it is difficult without a doubt. Putting is tough too with the wind and the greens being so slow and not particularly smooth.

"Some greens are a little faster than others. Just a little inconsistent on the greens."

