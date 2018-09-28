Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Koepka shaken after tee shot strikes spectator in face

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    28 Sep 2018, 18:39 IST
Brooks Koepka - cropped
Brooks Koepka checks on the condition of an injured spectator

Brooks Koepka expressed sympathy for a spectator who sustained a nasty facial injury when she was struck by a tee shot from the American at the Ryder Cup.

During the morning fourballs at Le Golf National, which ended with the USA 3-1 up, Koepka's tee shot at the sixth hole hit a woman in the crowd.

The spectator was left bleeding heavily and required medical treatment.

After teaming up with Tony Finau to beat Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Koepka confirmed he had yet to receive an update on the injured woman's condition.

"I actually just asked in the locker room, and nobody knew. So I have no idea what's going on," said the three-time major champion.

"I obviously saw her. It looked like it hurt. She was bleeding pretty good. It looked like it hit her right in the eye, so hopefully there's no loss of vision or anything like that.

 

"It's not a fun feeling. I probably do it way more than I should. It seems just about every week we're hitting somebody, and, you know, it's unfortunate. You're never trying to.

"It doesn't feel good, it really doesn't. You don't want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman. I'm sure we'll get an update on her in the next...whenever we leave here, but hopefully she's doing good."

Asked if he or anyone else in his group had shouted 'fore', Koepka replied: "I think we all shouted 'fore'.

"The problem is, you shout fore, but from 300 yards, how are you supposed to hear it? How are you supposed to know?

"They can't hear from 300 yards and [with the] wind blowing. Fore doesn't really matter, but we did say it."

Omnisport
NEWS
The Latest: US leads 3-1 after Ryder Cup opening session
RELATED STORY
Koepka takes 2-shot lead at PGA and goes for another major
RELATED STORY
Koepka hails value of point that 'feels like two'
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Koepka takes 2-shot lead over Scott into Sunday
RELATED STORY
Future bright for Woods after PGA, but Koepka is in the way
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Koepka tops Scott, Woods to win PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
Opening tee shot at Ryder Cup has room for 7,000 to watch
RELATED STORY
Koepka maintains two-shot US PGA lead, Woods in hunt
RELATED STORY
Brooks Koepka wins US Open, 1st repeat winner in 29 years
RELATED STORY
Koepka seeking to emulate Michael Jordan in hostile Ryder...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us