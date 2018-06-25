Koepka 'shutting down' until Carnoustie

Two-time U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka played the Travelers Championship this week, but will now rest until the The Open.

Omnisport NEWS News 25 Jun 2018, 02:13 IST 10 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka said he will "shutting it down" until The Open after an impressive final round at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Koepka retained his U.S. Open title last weekend and says he will be taking a break after finishing with a five-under 65 at the Travelers.

"I'm shutting it down for a while," Koepka said. "I don't feel like I need to play. I feel like my game's in a good spot, played really well this week. Just some stupid mistakes and mental errors.

"That's all it was, lack of focus, low energy. To be honest with you, I'm not surprised. I did play well though, I putted well, and I'm somewhat pleased."

Koepka fired four straight rounds in the 60s and was pleased to end the week with his best round.

"The conditions got a little tougher. The wind was kind of swirling all over the place in the last couple holes, but played really well," Koepka said.

"I felt like today was kind of the first day. I got everything back. I actually overslept this morning. I usually don't set my alarm. I'm usually up at 5 or 6:00. And I woke up at 8:20 today. So I was definitely running behind, but it was nice to catch up on some sleep."

Even though the last two weeks have been busy, Koepka was happy to honuor his commitment to the Travelers.

"I feel good, actually. It was nice to come out and play an event right after you win," he said. "Last year I took a month off. I touched a club once and then came out to the British. So it was nice to have some extra reps going into the British.



"I know next week I probably won't touch the clubs, but, you know, it's a good feeling to be back. I like this place. I like this golf course. It really rewards good play. I feel like you're on, you can really shoot a low number but if you just hit it a little bit off, this golf course can be very difficult, and that's the beauty of this place."

The Open gets under way at Carnoustie on July 19.