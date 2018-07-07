Kraft fires 63 to lead at Greenbrier

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 07 Jul 2018, 06:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

American Kelly Kraft

Kelly Kraft moved into a one-shot lead at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier after shooting a seven-under 63 Friday.

The American, yet to win on the PGA Tour, mixed eight birdies with one bogey in the second round in West Virginia.

Backing up his opening 64, Kraft moved into 13 under – a shot clear of Anirban Lahiri (61) and Webb Simpson (67).

Kraft managed four birdies on the front nine and followed that up by picking up shots at 11, 13, 14 and 16, while he bogeyed the 12th hole.

Simpson, the overnight leader, dropped back despite his 67, while Lahiri matched the American's first-round 61.

Jason Kokrak (64) is outright fourth at 11 under, a shot ahead of Whee Kim (68) and Harold Varner III (64).

Defending champion Xander Schauffele remains in contention after a second straight four-under 66.

216 yards 3 feet.@XSchauffele is making a late push in Round 2. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/1K8E7dPqpr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2018

Phil Mickelson is back in a tie for 33rd at five under after shooting a one-under 69.

Former winners Danny Lee, Jonas Blixt, Ted Potter Jr. and Stuart Appleby all missed the cut.