Kraft, Varner grab lead at Greenbrier

Kelly Kraft

Kelly Kraft and Harold Varner III finished Saturday's third round at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier tied for the lead at 14 under.

Kraft led by three strokes on the back nine but two late bogeys knocked him back to the pack.

He completed his round with a one-under 69 on Saturday, whilst Varner, still looking for his first PGA Tour win, birdied four of his last eight holes to jump into a share of the lead with a four-under 66.

Xander Schauffele and Kevin Na finished round three tied for third at 13 under after shooting five-under 65s. Schauffele, who has not won since last year's Tour Championship, eagled the par-five 17th to jump up the leaderboard at the end of the day.

Na scored an eagle on the 12th hole to haul himself towards contention going into the final day.

Kevin Na is 1 shot back after this putt at No. 12. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/bHOLhGZcQF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2018

Bubba Watson, already with three wins this season, is lurking at 11 under. He shot a five-under 65 in round three.

Reigning Players Championship winner Webb Simpson suffered a brutal day, firing a six-over 76 to fall out of contention at six under. He had five bogeys and a double bogey on his scorecard.

Phil Mickelson shot an even-par 70 to finish round three at five under.