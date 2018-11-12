×
Kuchar holds on to seal first title since 2014

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    12 Nov 2018, 02:56 IST
mattkuchar - cropped
Matt Kuchar celebrates victory in Mexico

Matt Kuchar survived a fourth-round surge from Danny Lee to end his long wait for an eighth tournament victory on the PGA Tour, the 40-year-old sealing the Mayakoba Golf Classic by one shot.

Kuchar went into Sunday with a four-shot lead after a 65 in round three but two late bogeys threatened to allow Lee a chance to snatch the title in Mexico.

Two birdies on the front nine helped keep Kuchar in front, and when he picked up further shots at 11 and 13 he looked assured of a first win in over four years.

However, dropped shots at his next two holes cut his advantage to just a single shot and gave Lee hope of at least forcing a play-off.

Lee, playing in the group ahead, missed a birdie putt at 18 to sign for a solid 65, meaning Kuchar only needed a par to secure the title.

And he managed to regain his composure to achieve that, sinking a three-footer to finish on 22 under and secure a first title since the RBC Heritage in April 2014.

Kim Meen-whee had begun Sunday as Kuchar's nearest challenger, but his par-round of 71 saw him tumble down the leaderboard to finish in a share of 10th.

As Kim's challenge faded, three players pushed themselves into contention, J.J. Spaun and Brice Garnett joining Lee on the charge.

Spaun's 66 earned him a share of third with Richy Werenski, while Garnett was a shot behind them on -18.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fetching more content...
