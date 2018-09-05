Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kuchar, Johnson and Duval named Ryder Cup vice-captains

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    05 Sep 2018, 03:29 IST
kuchar - CROPPED
US Ryder Cup vice-captain Matt Kuchar.

Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson and David Duval have been added to Jim Furyk's troupe of vice-captains for Team USA at the Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods was initially selected as one of Furyk's assistants but was added to the playing squad on Tuesday as a captain's pick and relieved of his senior role as a result.

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were also revealed as captain's picks, leaving one space left to fill after this weekend's BMW Championship.

Kuchar had been looking represent the US as a player for the fifth Ryder Cup in succession, but his appointment as vice-captain appears to spell the end of his hopes of taking a full part in the tournament in Paris, as is the case for Johnson. 

Johnson qualified automatically two years ago but finished 20th on the points list this time around, while Duval was part of the US team that won the 1999 Ryder Cup.

The trio join Davis Love III and Steve Stricker on Furyk's staff.

 

