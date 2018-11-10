×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kuchar leads in Playa del Carmen, but Champ lurks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Nov 2018, 08:31 IST
MattKuchar - cropped
Matt Kuchar in action in Mexico

Matt Kuchar carded a seven-under 64 on Friday to claim the second-round lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. 

However, all the buzz surrounded rookie sensation Cameron Champ.

Kuchar, looking for his first worldwide win since 2015, played exceptionally well on the front nine, with five straight birdies at one point. He then staved off potential disaster on the 12th hole when he hit his tee shot into the trees, but he knocked home a 35-foot putt to salvage bogey. He has a 14-under 128 through two rounds.

"Yesterday was kind of a bogey-free day and just easy, and everything else today was about the same," Kuchar told PGATour.com. "I just had that one challenging hole."

But Champ, who is seeking his second victory in three weeks, was even better on Friday, firing a nine-under 62 despite bogeying the final hole.

He is only two shots behind Kuchar. Coming off his first PGA Tour victory two weeks ago in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, Champ conceded the course doesn't fit his long-hitting style, but he was pleased to have good control Friday.

"It's not a bomber's course," he said. "Just to be able to place my ball right in the fairways and on the greens and make the putts when I needed is great."

There's a logjam of golfers right behind Champ, with seven players tied for third, four strokes off the lead at 11-under, and four more golfers at 10-under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kuchar shares Mayakoba lead as wife caddies for Johnson
RELATED STORY
Kuchar, Johnson and Duval named Ryder Cup vice-captains
RELATED STORY
Peter Uihlein leads crowded Summerlin field after two rounds
RELATED STORY
Cameron Champ wins Sanderson Farms for 1st PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Champ secures maiden PGA Tour win
RELATED STORY
Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ, Nelly Korda win
RELATED STORY
Xiong, Champ share Sanderson Farms Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Cameron Champ shoots 64, takes 4-stroke lead in Jackson
RELATED STORY
Rose leads Turkish Airlines Open to close on number one
RELATED STORY
Peter Uihlein leads in Las Vegas; Jordan Spieth 3 shots back
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us