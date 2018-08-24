Lahiri and Tiger shoot even par, lie 60th at Northern Trust

Paramus (US), Aug 24 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri endured a topsy-turvy opening day with a card of even par 71 to lie Tied 60th alongside a big bunch that included Tiger Woods at Northern Trust, the first event on the FedExCup play-offs.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Hair was one of the four players in share of the lead at five-under 66 and the bunch included Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor.

As many as 13 players, including World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, the US Open and PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood were among those in Tied-5th at 67 each.

Lahiri fired four birdies, but he also gave them back to end at even par 71.

The Indian hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round and had four birdies.

Opening his play on 10th, he had an eventful first five holes, with two bogeys on the 10th and 13th and he birdied the 12th and 14th and his only par was the Par-3 11th.

After a bogey on 10th, Lahiri's first birdie was set up with a 85-yard approach shot. Then on the 626-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri went into the native area off his second shot.

He hit his next shot to the left greenside bunker and the fourth to the green from where he had a two-putt to finish with a bogey.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in two and holed a 18-foot putt for birdie, which again got him back to par.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th to go to 1-over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 second, Lahiri missed a birdie from nine-feet taking a par.

On the 588-yard par-5 third hole, Lahiri hit an approach shot from 101 yards to five feet for a birdie on the hole. He got another on par-4 fourth, where his approach landed to eight for the birdie and he was now 1-under for the round.

Once again on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri's tee shot went into the right rough and his second shot went to the front center greenside bunker. He had a two-putt for a bogey and ended at even-par.

Woods failed to carry on the kind of form he displayed in his last two Majors, where he had Top-10s.

He hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round. His first birdie came after seven pars on the 594-par -5 17th, where he drove just under 300 yards and chipped to under three feet for a birdie.

The other birdie came on Par-5 third playing to 588 yards. Woods reached the green in three and holed a 12-footer.

In between on the 190-yard par-3 second, Woods's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green. He rolled a two-putt for bogey. His other bogey was on 440-yard par-4 fifth.

Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had two birdies and two bogeys in his 71 and was five shots behind and in a tie for 60th.

Woods is back in the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in five years, and it was his first time at Ridgewood Country Club since 2010.

Johnson had seven birdies against a triple bogey for a 67, while US Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka ran off four birdies and an eagle for his 67. FedExCup champion Justin Thomas had four birdies in his round of 69.

The top 100 advance to the second stage next week at the TPC Boston, with the top 70 going to the BMW Championship and the top 30 making it to East Lake in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship