Lahiri, Bhullar slip on third day at world Cup

Melbourne, Nov 24 (PTI) Indian duo of Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar on Saturday slipped eight places to tied 11th after carding two-under 70 in the third round of the USD 7 million ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf here.

Lahiri and Bhullar, who were tied third after the second round, took their three-day total to 10-under 206.

"There is one more day to go, so we expect to make up," Lahiri said.

"Things just didn't happen for us," he added.

Pieters and Detry have placed Team Belgium on top of the leaderboard, shooting 9-under in the third round to take a five shot advantage into the final round.

"We were making some good putts. And it's always nice when you know your partner's playing some great golf, it gives you a lot of confidence and you can play some pretty free golf," said Detry.

Pieters and Detry pulled away from the chasing pack after signing for a commanding 63 and a three-day total of 19-under-par 197. They had held a share of the overnight two-shot lead with Korea.

Korea's Byeonghun An and Siwoo Kim remained in the hunt for their country's first World Cup of Golf title after battling to a four-under-par 68 in the penultimate round's fourball match on Saturday.

An and Kim fired an eagle and four birdies against two bogeys to trail by five shots in second place alongside Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz of Mexico (65) and Italy's (66) Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore.

Sitting in tied second place with Korea are the teams from Mexico and Italy while the teams from Sweden and England are tied alongside Australia in fifth place on 13-under the card.

Playing four-ball on Saturday, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith combined to fire 7-under 65 in the third round at The Metropolitan Golf Club.

The 56-man field from 28 countries, including six Asian nations, is vying to hoist the famous trophy in the event, won previously by many legends of the games.

The tournament will switch back to foursomes format for the all-important final round on Sunday