Lahiri misses cut to end season

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 02 Sep 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Boston, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut in the Dell Technologies in the FedExCup Cup here to end the season in a disappointing note.

Lahiri, who was three-over in the first round, needed a sub-par round to stay on for the weekend and have a shot at making a dash for Top-70, but it was not to be.

Lahiri had just one birdie against three bogeys and missed a lot of putts from inside 10 feet.

He admitted it was not even his 'B' game, but more like his 'C' game.

"It just did not happen coming down the stretch over the last few weeks. It was frustrating to play my 'C' game. I am hoping that the time off will help me re-group and start again for the next season," said Lahiri.

Webb Simpson rolled in an eagle putt from just over 70 feet and from off the green on the Par-5 18th and finished with 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway point.

He was not even trying to make that, but it just rolled on and into the cup.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods came close to a bogey only once when he had a 12-foot par putt on the par-3 11th hole and he made it. He had a lot of chances in his round of 66. It helped him move up, though he still was seven shots behind Simpson.

England's Tyrrell Hatton had eight birdies in his 63 with the putter he bought in a store and he was one shot behind Simpson. Hatton as tied with Justin Rose (67).

Tommy Fleetwood made it a trio of Englishman near the top with his 65, leaving him three shots behind