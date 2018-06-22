Lahiri starts Travelers Championships with 3-under 69; Spieth in lead

Cromwell (US), Jun 22 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri made a solid start with a three-under 67 that placed him in Tied-23rd position after the first round of the Travelers Championship here.

The Indian ace, who is trying to find his form once again to get back to Top-50, had four birdies, two on either side of the turn, against one bogey on the third hole.

Jordan Spieth, who led after every round last year before winning the title on his first appearance at the event, was once again in lead, sharing it with Zach Johnson. Both shot 7-under 63.

Lahiri, who has not won since his 2015 success at his home event, the Hero Indian Open, putted much better than he has in last few weeks. That was despite missing a few between 10 and 15 feet and there was also one missed putt from inside four feet. But he also drained one from over 20 feet.

Spieth had six birdies and an eagle out the bunker on par-5 sixth hole, something like the shot he hit from a greenside bunker to win over Daniel Berger in a playoff.

Johnson went out in the morning and led for most of the day. He had eight birdies, including six straight on the back nine, one off than the course record.

Rory McIlroy missed a 13-foot putt for par on the final hole that would have given him a share of the lead and finished in a three-way tie for third place with Brian Harmon and Peter Malnati.

Both McIlroy and Spieth missed the cut in the U.S. Open.

A lot of golfers took advantage of the soft greens and favourable wind conditions Thursday. Twenty-two of them shot a 66 or better.

Brooks Koepka followed his second straight US Open victory with a 68. Koepka, who started on the 10th tee, shot a 31 on his first nine, but bogeyed four of his final six holes.

PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas was in a group of 14 players at 66. Masters champion Patrick Reed had a tougher day, making four bogeys in a 72