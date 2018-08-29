Lahiri, Woods all set for second leg of FedExCup play-offs

Boston (US), Aug 29 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri will look to produce a solid finish at Dell Technologies golf tournament this week to stay afloat in four-leg FedExCup play-offs.

Any hiccup in the second leg of the FedExCup play-offs could spell the end of the season as only the Top-70 will move to the third leg, BMW and Lahiri would love to be there once again.

Last year in his first tryst with the Play-offs, Lahiri missed the cut in Northern Trust, but finished T-56th at Dell and then had a Top-10 at BMW, but he fell short of getting into Top-30 for the Tour Championships.

This year he did make the cut at Northern Trust but ended way behind in the T-71st place.

Currently 97th in the FedExCup standings, Lahiri needs a good finish to enter the Top-70 and get into the BMW Championships next week.

In the first round, Lahiri has been paired with Russell Henley and Danny Lee and they will tee off from the tenth.

Tiger Woods, who was not able to build on his two successive Top-10s in the Majors at The Open and PGA, will be looking at a much better showing than T-40 at Northern Trust.

This is his first Play-offs since 2013. Woods is paired for the first round with Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie from the tenth tee.

Following his win at the Northern Trust last week, Bryson De Chamebau leads the FedEx Cup standings with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka right behind him.

Last year, Justin Thomas was the champion.

The top 70 on the points list after this tournament will go through to the BMW Championship with the top 30 playing in the Tour Championship for a chance to win the FedEx Cup and the USD 10 million first prize.

It is likely that 98 of the 100 eligible players will tee it up at TPC Boston - Rickie Fowler is still injured and Francesco Molinari is taking a week off.

After his week off from the Northern Trust, Rory McIlroy is back for this event. He won twice and is the all-time leading money winner in the tournament.

Any player ranked from 58th, which is Hideki Matsuyama to 100th, which is Jason Dufner on the FedEx Cup standings could be eliminated from the playoffs this week.

And of course, a good result could see from those below 70 rise and make the list for next week