Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Landry, Spaun lead as Woods scrambles to shoot even

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Woods-Tiger-Getty-FTR
Tiger Woods

Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun grabbed the first-round lead at the Quicken Loans National as Tiger Woods battled on Thursday.

Both Landry and Spaun shot bogey-free seven-under 63s, and it was an especially nice turnaround for the former, who carded an 81 at the Travelers Championship last week.

Billy Horschel and Andrew Putnam finished the first round tied for third at six under. Horschel is looking for his second win of the season.

Francesco Molinari and Marc Leishman led a contingent at three under. Molinari has a win and a runner-up finish in two of his last three worldwide starts, while Leishman shot a 67 alongside Tiger Woods.

Woods started his round with a double bogey on the sixth hole, but two late birdies helped him escape with an even-par 70.

"I rolled it well today, I really did," Woods told the Golf Channel.

"I hit a lot of good putts early that didn't go in. I misread a couple on the back nine, but overall I hit a lot of good putts.

"It was nice to feel that and it was nice to feel the putter swing again."

Using a new putter, Woods hit 72 per cent of greens in regulation, but struggled to convert chances into birdies.

Rickie Fowler joined Woods at even par after finishing his round with two birdies and two bogeys.

Last year's champion Kyle Stanley shot a one-over 71 in round one.

New putter doesn't do much for slumping Woods
RELATED STORY
Johnson, Landry tied for Texas lead as Mullinax sets...
RELATED STORY
Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry share Texas Open lead
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods: I just tried not to shoot myself out of...
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead as Woods lurks at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Woods seven off Bay Hill lead after level-par second round
RELATED STORY
Andrew Landry wins Texas Open for first PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Woods' Valspar Championship lead has Hatton excited
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson tied for lead as Woods, McIlroy struggle...
RELATED STORY
Landry earns first PGA Tour victory at Texas Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us